North Island College is thanking those who took part in four regional community forums.

The sessions, which happened over the course of the first half of November, saw more than 115 people from Mount Waddington, Alberni-Clayoquot, the Comox Valley and Campbell River Strathcona regions come together.

The college says the feedback from the forums will strengthen and support the development of NIC’s next Strategic Plan (Plan20-25), which will determine NIC’s priorities and goals in the next five years.

“We are extremely grateful to community members who invested their time to provide us with their perspectives on the educational opportunities, challenges and goals NIC needs to consider in its development of the Strategic Plan,” said NIC President John Bowman. “Each forum provided valuable discussions and feedback we will take into account when developing a draft of Plan20-25.”

The first draft of the plan will come out in January at which point the school will be looking for feedback again in February and March.

The plan will go to NIC’s Board of Governors for final review and approval this April.

NIC says the forums were just one part of the outreach involved in the plan’s development.

It’s also included employees, students, local governments, and community organizations across the region.

All survey results, reports, public presentations and feedback are available at NIC’s website.