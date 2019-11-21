Children enjoying a healthy snack at Sayward Children’s Health Hub. (Supplied by the Sayward Parents Advisory Committee)

A new grant will be cooking up healthy options for Sayward kids.

The $12,000 grant from Island Health went to the Sayward Parents Advisory Committee (PAC) and the Sayward Children’s Health Hub.

The funds will help students create a school cookbook, and will go towards buying nutritious food for the free weekly school lunch program and the Hub drop in program.

The cookbook project, in partnership with Sayward Literacy Now, will allow each child to design a cover and submit their favourite healthy recipes.

Once complete, they’ll be sold to the public, each with a unique cover designed by a different student.

Each week, one student’s recipe will be chosen for the lunch program and served to the 45 children that make up the entire student population.

Profits from the sale of the cookbooks will cover much needed kitchen supplies for the PAC to continue the popular lunch program.

The Sayward PAC says that this project “provides the opportunity for families to see what other families are eating at home, validate student’s healthy food choices and starts positive discussions.”

The volunteer PAC-coordinated free lunch program normally operates solely through fundraising, food discounts and donations and is heavily supplemented with volunteers own personal funds.

The grant will provide an estimated 2200-plus meals to students.

For the cookbook project, send 1-2 recipes per child to saywardschoolpac@gmail.com or drop off at Sayward School front desk and include your child’s name on the recipe.

For more information, call Children’s Hub coordinator, Ann Vansnick, at 250-203-8332.

Sayward’s home schooled children up to Grade 6 are also encouraged to participate.