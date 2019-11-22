The deadline to fill out an online questionnaire on province-wide accessibility is Nov. 29. (Marianne Bos, Unsplash.com)

The province wants to hear from you about accessibility.

The deadline to fill out an online questionnaire on the subject is Nov. 29.

The province says that feedback will help it develop legislation to improve social inclusion and identify, remove, and prevent barriers experienced by people with disabilities.

Accessibility legislation could include areas of provincial jurisdiction such as service delivery, employment, buildings and public spaces, information technology and transportation.

There are more than 926,000 British Columbians over the age of 15 with some form of disability.

That represents nearly 25 percent of the province’s population.

As the population ages, the number of people with disabilities and the severity of their disabilities are likely to increase.

Since the Sept. 16 launch of the public consultation, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, Shane Simpson, has hosted 10 community meetings throughout the province and a virtual townhall.

To access the questionnaire, click here.