Picture of Item seized by CFNIS on July 12, 2019. 1450 grams of vegetative cannabis; three cans of compressed butane; a propane canister; vacuum chamber attached to a vacuum pump; one baking dish; 2 grams of Psylocybin (Magic Mushrooms); and cannabis solid concentrate. (Supplied CFNIS)

A local Canadian Forces member is facing drug charges.

On Thursday, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander with drug-related offences under the Cannabis Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charges relate to alleged possession of psilocin and psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms, and to illegal production of cannabis in July at or near Lazo, B.C.

Alexander, a regular force member with 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, based at CFB Comox, faces the following charges:

One (1) count of Production of Cannabis contrary to section 12(1)(B) of the Cannabis Act pursuant to section 130 of the National Defence Act ; and

One (1) count of Possession of Substance included in Schedule III contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act pursuant to section 130 of the National Defence Act .

The investigation started on July 12, after a search warrant was executed in support to another investigation at Alexander’s home.

Illicit drugs and paraphernalia were observed by the investigators.

“Access to (the) residence was then restricted until a second search warrant was obtained to investigate the illicit items,” the Department of National Defence said in a release.

The subject of charges is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The matter is now proceeding in the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and location to be determined.