The province says it will be testing the wireless alerting system Wednesday to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

The test will happen this Wednesday at 1:55pm.

During the test, an alert will be broadcasted on radio and television stations, as well as on compatible wireless devices.

The message will read:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information, go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

To receive alerts, mobile phones must be connected to a cellular network, be alert compatible, and have up-to-date software.

The emergency test is a biannual check of the national Alert Ready system which launched in April of last year.

To find out if your wireless device is compatible, visit the Alert Ready website.