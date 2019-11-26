UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and schools are in the process of a controlled released of students to parents.

The RCMP says the suspect is described as an East Indian male, 5’11”, 170lbs, last seen wearing black pants and a blue/black plaid jacket (may have been discarded).

All schools in Port McNeill are on lockdown as the RCMP tracks down a man who fled police.

The RCMP says it’s taken this step out of an “abundance of caution.”

Officers were called to a crash around 3:00pm. While at the scene, the RCMP says the officers found a gun inside the vehicle.

A man escaped on foot from the Port McNeill Hospital before police arrived. The police are asking everyone to lock their doors and call 911 if they see or hear anything even remotely suspicious.

This story has been updated to reflect more accurate details of the incident that have since come to light.