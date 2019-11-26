With winter weather coming to the west coast very soon, MainRoad is reminding drivers to be safe and prepared.

The company has a few tips for travellers.

The first is to make sure your vehicle is winter-ready. That means it needs to be equipped with a working battery, brakes, lights and fuses, cooling and heating systems, and electrical and exhaust systems.

Your car should also have a first-aid kit and a winter survival kit.

The most important tip from Mainroad is to make sure you have four matching winter tires with enough tread. It says while tires with the mud and snow symbol meet the minimum legal requirement, tires with the 3-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol offer the best traction on snow and ice and when temperatures fall below seven degrees.

The company says once the snow starts falling, you need to determine if driving for work is necessary. If possible, you should try to do your work tasks via email or take public transit to eliminate the need to drive.

If you do have to drive Mainroad says you need to drive to the conditions. No matter how much driving experience you have, the way your vehicle will handle on snow, ice or rain can be unpredictable. Reducing your speed will allow you more time to react to hazards such as black ice or pedestrians.

To find out more about winter driving safety, visit DriveBC.ca for the most current road and travel conditions.

All the information you need to prepare your vehicle, plan your trip and how to drive safely on winter roads is available on Shift Into Winter’s website.