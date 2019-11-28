The District of Port Hardy has a simple request: return our handrail.

The 38’ aluminum rail from the Family Fishing Park has gone missing. The rail was a gift from the Port Hardy Rotary Club.

If it’s not found the district says the Family Fishing Park won’t be able to open next summer. Anyone who knows anything about the missing handrail is asked to call either the Harbour Office at (250) 949-6332 or report it to the Port Hardy RCMP by calling 250) 949-6335.