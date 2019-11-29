North Island College chair Jane Murphy and vice-chair Eric Moseley have been re-elected to a second term.

Both Murphy and Mosley were recently elected by acclamation by the NIC Board of Governors. They were first elected to their positions last year and will serve another 12-month term.

NIC President, John Bowman, is happy to have Jane and Eric continue their roles.

“Jane’s leadership has been invaluable over the last year and will be an asset to us as we develop our new strategic plan and our vision for the future of post-secondary education on the North Island,” Bowman said.

Murphy is the former CEO of St. Joseph’s General Hospital and held senior executive positions at Langley Memorial Hospital, the South Fraser Health Region and Surrey Health services.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of North Island College’s board,” said Murphy. “NIC brings vital education and career training to the communities and First Nations we serve. I look forward to continuing to work with all of our stakeholders and board members to provide relevant and responsive education for our students.”

Two new student representatives, Darius Bellrose and Jenny Swatzky, were also elected to the board.

Three new government appointed community representatives were welcomed as well. Arlo McCubbin will represent the Comox Valley and Valery Puetz and Patricia Trasolini will represent Campbell River.

North Island College serves communities through four campus locations, a learning centre and a number of online and distance learning options.