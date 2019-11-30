Island Health’s mask-up visitor policy is back on Monday, helping protect patients, staff and the public from the flu.

Visitors to Island Health facilities who are not vaccinated against influenza are required to wear a mask in patient care areas. Masks can be found near reception and admitting, main entrances or hand-washing stations.

If you are ill, Island Health asks that you do not visit your loved ones admitted to Island Health care facilities. This applies to long care homes as well.

The best way to protect yourself and others against the flu is to get a flu shot, along with other precautions.

Seek medical care if you or someone in your care is experiencing the following:

No improvement after three or four days or symptoms worsen

Difficulty breathing

Chest or abdominal pain

Dizziness

Confusion

Severe vomiting

Signs of dehydration

It is important to rest at home if ill with the flu. The elderly, young or those with chronic diseases or other health conditions should seek care early.

For information on where to get immunized, free flu shot eligibility and more, visit this website.