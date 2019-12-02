The Port Mcneill Kids in Motion is hosting two Toy Drive events next week. (Pexels Stock Photo)

A toy drive to help north island families continues this month.

The Port McNeill Kids in Motion is hosting the drive and wants you to donate new or gently-used toys for families who can’t afford them.

It will be hosting two drop off events next weekend to collect as many toys as possible before Christmas.

The first will be on Saturday, December 13th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at MakerSpace in Port McNeill.

The second and final toy drop off will be the following day from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the MakerSpace “Toy Shop”.

At that event, the toys will be available for families to choose gifts for their children, grandchildren, or nieces/nephews.

There will also be baked goods, refreshments, gift wrapping and a Christmas photo booth.

If you would like to drop off toys, many places in the area are accepting donations including The Kids in Motion Play Centre, Island Dawn Gift & Consignment and the Port McNeill USW office.

To stay up to date on the toy drive, visit the Port McNeill Kids in Motion’s Facebook page.