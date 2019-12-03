The North Island Community Forest wants to hear from you on the Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP).

The plan covers crown land areas on Northern Vancouver Island near Quatse Lake, Alice Lake and Marble River, within the North Island – Central Coast Natural Resource District.

The purpose of the FSP is to explain how the land and resources will be managed under the Forest and Range Practices Act.

It’s inviting all members of the public, First Nations, Guide Outfitters and Trappers and all other stakeholders or interested parties to review the FSP and discuss any results or strategies in more detail.

The FSP is available for download here.

Questions or concerns regarding the FSP should be sent to Ione Brown at 250-902-9604 or by emailing ibhecate@gmail.com.