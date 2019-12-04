Aaron Frost has been named the Most Valuable Player in Forestry.

The former Port McNeill councillor picked up the honour from the Leadership in Safety Awards. They’re given out annually at the Vancouver Island Safety Conference.

Individuals are recognized for their safety milestones as well as efforts to promote workplace safety.

The Forestry Safety Newsletter says Frost won the award for “his wealth of safety experience in forestry… He has been instrumental in developing innovative safety training programs and practices that have been adopted by many employers over the years. Throughout his life, Aaron has been devoted to safety both in work and life and has made significant contributions to his community as a search and rescue leader, volunteer firefighter and as a member of several safety advisory groups.”