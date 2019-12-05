With the winter season upon us, the holidays can deliver added emotional stress and holiday hazards.

Island Health has shared some tips that can help you make the most of the season while taking care of your mental and physical health.

“People who consciously slow down during this busy season are going to be happier, safer and healthier,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer. “If you’re in a constant bustle or overconsuming alcohol or drugs, you’re not going to enjoy yourself, and you’re also going to be at greater risk of injury and illness.”

Island Health’s holiday tips include:

Taking precautions to stay healthy and avoid seasonal bugs

Pacing yourself if you plan to use alcohol or cannabis

Making a strategy for choosing healthy foods at holiday parties

Staying active during the holidays

Safety-proofing your holiday decor

Taking care of yourself and remembering that you are not alone

For more tips on handling the holidays, visit this website.