The Sayward Valley is in for a treat this holiday season with the opening of a brand new library.

The branch reopens to the public on Dec. 18th after two and a half years of planning, construction, and anticipation.

“Everyone has waited a long time for this day to come,” says Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) Executive Director, Rosemary Bonanno. “I know I speak for everyone at VIRL when I say how excited we are to welcome the community to their 21st Century library. Whether you’re an avid reader, a socializer, or a consumer of digital content, we have something for every age, interest, and passion at the library.”

Library customers will have access to the following features and amenities:

2,100 square feet of floor space

Expanded hours of operation

A larger opening day collection with many new materials

An expanded program schedule

A laptop bar

Study space

A bookable space

“The community has watched with great interest as the new library has taken shape over the past few months,” says Sayward Mayor, John MacDonald. “This important community space will be well used by Sayward residents for many years to come as they take advantage of the technology, flexible spaces, inviting atmosphere, and library collections. With opening day so close at hand, the excitement in the Valley is palpable.”

Grand Opening celebrations will start at 1:00 pm on Dec. 21st. Festivities will include speeches, a ribbon-cutting, local entertainment, and more.