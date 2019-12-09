North Island non-profit groups are getting provincial funding.

Seven organizations will be receiving $219,500 through the Community Gaming Grants Program.

It’s welcome news for North Island MLA, Claire Trevena.

“These local environmental and public safety groups do good work every day,” Trevena said. “I’m proud our (NDP) government is supporting these important community organizations.”

The recipients of the community grant funding are:

Campbell River Search & Rescue Society : $87,000

Cortes Community Radio Society : $13,500

Cortes Island Fire-Fighting Association : $28,500

Discovery Coast Greenways Land Trust : $32,500

Friends of Cortes Island Society : $26,000

Port Alice Marine Rescue Society : $20,000

Woss Search & Rescue Society: $12,000

In 2019-20, the province is providing roughly $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector.

Environmental programming gives British Columbians the opportunity to learn about and connect with nature. The grants also support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals.

The province is also providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector.

Through public safety programs, non-profit organizations provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice for people across B.C.

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.