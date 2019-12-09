Village of Port Alice fire hall and municipality sign .(Provided by Village of Port Alice, Facebook)

The Port Marine Rescue Society is getting a boost from the province through the Community Gaming Grant program.

The program helps British Columbians learn and connect with nature and support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters.

The Port Alice Marine Rescue Society will be getting $15,000 from the initiative.

In 2019/2020, the province is providing approximately $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector.

It’s also providing approximately $5.6 million to 125 organizations in the public safety sector through safety programs and non-profit organizations.