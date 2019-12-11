The Campbell River & North Island Transition Society is calling its awareness campaign a success.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence got underway on Nov. 25, which also marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The campaign ends today, which is also International Human Rights Day.

Society spokesperson, Diane Palmer, said considering this was the first year that it has been involved, there was “quite a positive response.”

Over the 16 days, people wore purple ribbons and put up posters to show that their ‘actions matter’ in ending gender-based violence.

“The people who brought it forward to their businesses were really pleased to do so, and we see a lot of people wearing their purple ribbons that we handed out,” Palmer said. “We hand-made them all and they were really well received.”

She believes the message is getting through.

“I think that people are experiencing some awareness, and there were the 16 days of actions that people could do and we found that people were following that, and contributing to the actions that we hope will make a difference,” she said.