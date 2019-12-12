It’s a slow roll out, but you could see edibles on the shelves of recreational cannabis stores by month’s end.

Edibles, extracts, and topicals became legal on Oct. 17, but Health Canada requires 60 days after that date as a notice period, for licensed producers to make those products available.

Liquor Distribution Branch spokesperson, Kate Bilney, said the earliest day that the branch will receive these products in its distribution centre is Dec. 17.

The three new classes of cannabis products include:

Edible cannabis, such as baked goods and beverages;

Cannabis extracts, such as vaping liquids, tinctures, wax, hash and cannabis oil; and

Cannabis topicals, such as creams, lotions and balms, and similar products that are meant to be applied to a person’s skin, hair or nails.

“Once these products are received at our distribution centre, B.C. cannabis stores and private retailers will be able to purchase those products and add them to their assortment from that date onward,” Bilney said.

She said government-run stores will “absolutely” be carrying an assortment of all of the products.

“There’s edibles, there’s extracts, and there’s topicals, as well, so those are the three categories that are being legalized, or being added to the assortment,” she added.

She said next weekend is a little too ambitious to begin seeing these products at stores.

“Just given the timing of when we expect to start seeing them in our distribution centre and also shipping schedules as well,” Bilney said.

“We do anticipate, starting to be able to see these products on shelves in late December, but it is important to note, as well, that we do anticipate that supply won’t be as high as we would like, as producers are working as working now, to manufacture these products.”

Campbell River’s government-run store opened on July 31. It was Vancouver Island’s first official BC Cannabis store.

Courtenay has one as well, along with two private stores in Comox: City Cannabis and Coast Range Cannabis.

Port Hardy has two private stores: North Island Cannabis and Pacificanna.

A BC Cannabis store opened in Powell River on Oct. 30.

Christmas Eve delivery possibility

Meanwhile, Coast Range Cannabis is preparing for the first wave of these ‘cannabis 2.0′ products to hit their shelves as early as Christmas Eve.

“It looks like we will be accepting the delivery as early as Christmas Eve,” said Coast Range owner Sheila Rivers.

“It’s our Christmas wish this year that the holiday delivery schedule won’t be interrupted by inclement weather, and we can get these products on our shelves in time for those last-minute Christmas shoppers on the 24th.”

Rivers said it’s important that the packaging is plain and designed not to appeal to children.

“As with all cannabis products, edibles should be secured place that children can’t access,” she added.