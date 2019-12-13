In new data released by BC Hydro, the number of motor vehicle accidents involving its equipment is on the rise.

This is leading to more calls for crews and more outages for customers.

The utility responded to over 2,100 motor vehicle accidents involving its equipment last year.

The region with the largest increase was the Lower Mainland, with a 16% increase.

All other regions, with the exception of the Central Interior, saw an increase.

These include:

Vancouver Island – 14% increase

North – 10% increase

Southern Interior – 8% increase

BC Hydro says occupants of a vehicle that comes into contact with electrical equipment are at risk for serious injury or death.

In the event of an accident involving electrical equipment, drivers should drive at least 10 meters away from the source of electricity, if it is safe to do so, before stopping.

If it is unsafe to drive away due to injury, the vehicle being inoperable or objects in the way, remain in the vehicle, call 911 and wait until a BC Hydro crew arrives.

If staying in the vehicle is not an option due to a fire or another emergency, it is recommended that occupants remove loose-fitting clothing like jackets or scarves and open the vehicle door.

They should then stand at the opening of the door and jump away from the vehicle making sure not to touch any part of the vehicle and ground at the same time.

The utility then says to land feet together while shuffling heel to toe away to a distance of 10 metres and call 911.

For more information, visit this website.