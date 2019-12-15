Photo of one of the oil recycling facilities located in Cumberland.(Provided by the BC Used Oil Management Association)

Some new and improved oil recycling facilities are coming to Campbell River and Courtenay.

The newly installed infrastructures will provide residents with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials.

They are being provided through the Return Collection Facility infrastructure grant from the BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”).

Thanks to the grants, multiple recycling facilities are going to be introduced to the area including one in Port Alice and Sayward.

Executive Director, with the BCUOMA, David Lawes says the facilities will be a great way for people to get rid of oil.

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities. The new infrastructure is very convenient as it allows residents to conveniently recycle their used oil and anti-freeze materials themselves,” said Lawes.

“These upgraded facilities are also free, environmentally friendly, and easy to use.”

BCUOMA’s RCF infrastructure grant program’s purpose is to ensure that there are enough Return Collection Facilities across British Columbia for consumers to take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge.

More information on these used oil recycling facilities can be found here.