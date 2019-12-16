The District of Port Hardy will be switching to weekly garbage collection starting next year.

Originally, the curbside pickup service was every second week.

At the December 10th council meeting, council voted in favour of the weekly pickup between May 1st and October 31st.

That vote was a close one, however, as Mayor Dennis Dugas made the final call swaying it 4-3.

A survey conducted from May to November overwhelming showed that residents want the pickup to be every week.

Out of 570 people, 75.05 percent wanted weekly pickup service between May and October.

The change would mean a slight cost increase for residents which would be around $30.00 per year per dwelling. The service would also not be optional.