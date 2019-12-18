Screenshot from the music video for “My Ḵ̓wa̱la’yu, created by students from the Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre in Port Hardy (Sourced from Nwe Jinan's Youtube channel)

A group of students from the Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre in Port Hardy have created a music video that highlights their take on life.

The song is called “My Ḵ̓wa̱la’yu”, meaning my reason for living.

The kids worked with N’we Jinan– an organization dedicated to helping indigenous youth tell their stories and ideas- to create the song and music video.

The kids are apart of the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations and wanted to have an outlet to share their story of living on Vancouver Island.

The video showcases traditional First Nations music and dancing and takes a look at the positives and negatives within their community as well as how they persevere regardless of any hardships.

The music video currently has over four thousand videos on Youtube, and you can view it here.