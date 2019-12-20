Port Alice residents will have to look elsewhere if they need urgent or primary healthcare next week.

Island Health is advising that, despite significant effort to fill shifts, there is a temporary shortage of registered nurses and physicians over the holiday season.

This is going to result in a temporary service reduction at the Port Alice Health Centre.

Urgent and primary care services will not be available at the centre from Dec. 25 to 29.

The centre will be open during regular business hours (8:30am. to 4:30pm) on December 27, 28, and 29 for patients picking up prescriptions sent from pharmacies in Port Hardy and Port McNeill.

If you’re picking up prescriptions are asked to call ahead to 250-284-3555.

The centre will be fully closed on December 25 and December 26.

Urgent and primary care services will resume at 8:30am on Dec. 30.

In the event of a medical emergency, you’re asked to call 911 or go the Port McNeill or Port Hardy Hospital.

For non-urgent care during this period, you can also go to the Port McNeill or Port Hardy Hospital.

Confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

In a statement, Island Health said that it “acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction.”