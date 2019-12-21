Photo supplied by Jenna Hamra from Pexels

With families and friends gathering for seasonal celebrations, the holidays can be a busy time.

All that cooking and decorating can bring a greater risk for fire.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has shared fire and life safety advice to ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season for B.C. residents.

Some of the Fire Commissioner’s tips include:

Keeping trees, wrapping paper, decorations and other things that can catch fire away from heat sources

Making sure a real tree stays fresh by daily watering and getting rid of the tree once it has dried out

Choosing flame-resistant decorations and only using lights that have been tested by a certified testing laboratory

Turning off all decorations before leaving home or going to bed

Ensuring electrical outlets are not overloaded

Staying in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food and making sure the stove is turned off when leaving the kitchen

Double checking smoke alarms are working on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area

For more holiday fire safety tips, visit this website.