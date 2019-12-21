With families and friends gathering for seasonal celebrations, the holidays can be a busy time.

All that cooking and decorating can bring a greater risk for fire.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner has shared fire and life safety advice to ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season for B.C. residents.

Some of the Fire Commissioner’s tips include:

  • Keeping trees, wrapping paper, decorations and other things that can catch fire away from heat sources
  • Making sure a real tree stays fresh by daily watering and getting rid of the tree once it has dried out
  • Choosing flame-resistant decorations and only using lights that have been tested by a certified testing laboratory
  • Turning off all decorations before leaving home or going to bed
  • Ensuring electrical outlets are not overloaded
  • Staying in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food and making sure the stove is turned off when leaving the kitchen
  • Double checking smoke alarms are working on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area

For more holiday fire safety tips, visit this website.