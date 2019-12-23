Four earthquakes hit off Vancouver Island
Map of this morning's earthquake (Earthquakes Canada)
Make that four earthquakes.
The series of seismic events all happened off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island today. Although none of them led to a tsunami warning, they did get progressively stronger.
Each one originated roughly five kilometres deep and more than 100 kilometres away from Port Hardy. Earthquakes Canada says the first happened at 8:44am west, registering a magnitude of 5.1.
The second, a 5.6 hit at 11:13am, the third was a 5.8 at 11:49am, and the fourth, which came in at 6.0, was detected at 12:56pm.
There are no reports of any damage.