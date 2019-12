Tayco Paving is missing a truck.

The company vehicle was stolen from its lot in Courtenay last week.

The red and white truck has the Tayco logo on and has a grey aluminum service deck on the back.

It’s a 2015 Ford F-550 marked with the unit number B816.

If you’ve seen this truck you’re asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.