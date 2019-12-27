Rachel Blaney wants a shorter waiting list for veterans in need of a service dog.

The North Island – Powell River MP was reappointed to the position of NDP’s Critic of Veteran Affairs by party leader Jagmeet Singh back in November.

Since reassuming the role, Blaney says the shortage of service dogs for veterans across the country with post-traumatic stress disorder has caught her attention.

“Right now, we’re hearing a lot of things around the challenges that veterans face,” Blaney says. “One issue that has become especially compelling to me is how long the waiting list is for veterans across Canada to receive a service dog.”

Blaney believes a furry friend will assist veterans who suffer from PTSD with re-connecting to the world around them.

“Some of those veterans have a hard time walking out the door every day. If they had a service dog it would mean that they could actually re-enter our society and have that community-oriented experience.”

When asked about her goals for 2020, Blaney mentioned that she has already sat down with the minister regarding the lack of service dogs for veterans.

She is looking forward to further discussing solutions with the minister in the new year.

“When people serve our country, and they’re suffering from post-traumatic stress, I think it’s important we find ways for them to be a part of our society,” Blaney added.