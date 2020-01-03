Comox from the sky. (Supplied by Ian Seggie)

Vancouver Island is in elite company.

It joins such locales as Copenhagen, Estonia, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka as CNN’s top 20 places to visit in 2020.

CNN said that “you’re unlikely to find a treasure chest as bountiful as British Columbia’s Vancouver Island on the west coast — a 290-mile stretch of pristine forest and beaches punctuated by small, artsy towns and a cosmopolitan capital city.”

It mentioned “the southern coastal paradise of Tofino” and the capital, Victoria, in particular.

Other travel destinations include such places as Tunisia, Wyoming, Washington, D.C., Zambia, Kyushu, Japan, and New Caledonia.