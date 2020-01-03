Perimeter of power outage in Courtenay-Qualicum. (Supplied by BC Hydro)

The storm that delivered snow to East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast yesterday, has now morphed into heavy winds and pelting rain.

And it’s wreaking havoc across the region.

A power pole is reportedly down in Union Bay, south of Mystery Beach Road and Buckley Bay.

Along the water, high winds are behind several ferry cancellations, including all Comox-Powell River sailings.

There are also power outages across the island and coast, leaving thousands in the dark.

Locally, and outage is affecting 1,504 customers in Courtenay, Qualicum beach.

