There’s still a chance, albeit slim, to win the largest single prize in Lotto Max history.

The top prize for tomorrow night’s draw is a record-breaking $70 million.

That’s because no one bought the jackpot-winning ticket on Friday.

However, the Jan. 3 draw resulted in eight Maxmillion wins.

Last year, B.C. lottery players claimed a record-breaking $785 million in winnings, with over $230 million from Lotto Max prizes.

In addition to the humongous top prize, there are an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes available, giving you a chance to vie for $95 million in total prizes.

Lotto Max enhancements were introduced in May 2019 and, in addition to increasing the maximum jackpot to $70 million, a second draw was added on Tuesdays.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.