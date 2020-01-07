The Regional District of Mount Waddington is updating its Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.

The new plan will be looking down the road at a long-range vision for how the district wants to manage solid waste.

The process to review the plan will be conducted in three stages:

An assessment of the current system, which was completed in 2019. A report on the existing system can be accessed by clicking here.

Reviewing the options to address the region’s future solid waste management needs.

Reaching out to the community to hear feedback on the final options.

Operations Manager Patrick Donaghy says the district is currently in stage two of the process.

“We’re starting to look at the different elements of what makes a solid waste plan so we have a firm foundation to be able to develop our services in the future, achieve efficacies and work towards larger environmental goals,” says Donaghy.

He added that once the district moves to stage three, he encourages the public to give their feedback.

“We keep encouraging people to take every opportunity to look at the services they have right now because anything we do do, from recycling to composting to proper disposal of garbage all helps our north island environment.”

You can respond to the questionnaire on the district’s website by sending them an email or by sending in a written response.

You have until February 8th to provide your feedback.