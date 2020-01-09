The deadline for WorkSafeBC’s 15th annual Student Safety Video Contest is quickly approaching.

Teachers and youth leaders in communities across the province are reminded Feb. 7th is the last day those in grades 8 to 12 can submit a video.

The theme for this year’s contest is “not all injuries are visible,” with youth asked to explore the causes of workplace injuries they cannot see and what they can do to reduce risks for young workers.

Cuts, burns, and broken bones are usually obvious, while mental injuries, occupational diseases, and hearing loss are less visible.

These types of injuries can be caused by exposure to hazards such as workplace stress, chemicals, and noise.

WorkSafeBC says there are four $2,500 prizes available to be shared by winning students and their schools or youth organizations.

Contest sponsors Actsafe, London Drugs, Seaspan, along with WorkSafeBC are providing funding for the prizes.

For information about the Student Safety Video Contest, visit this website.