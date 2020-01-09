A Campbell River RCMP drug investigation has led to charges for 10 people, with charges recommended for 10 others.

Called “E-Parody”, it took place in November and December. The RCMP says E-Parody investigated various levels of drug trafficking taking place in the area.

“Through the collaborative effort of a number of units within the RCMP detachment, E-Parody was a huge success”, said Inspector Jeff Preston. “E-Parody is our latest in a continued effort to significantly alter drug trafficking operations that are operating in Campbell River and our local Indigenous communities”

Federal prosecutors have approved charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the following individuals:

-Jasondeep Johal of Surrey, BC, has been charged with Trafficking Cocaine – 5(1) CDSA and the Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking Cocaine and Fentanyl – 5(2) CDSA

-Jesse Tweet of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA

-Joseph Russell of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA.

-Tanya Newell of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – (5(2) CDSA.

-Preston Jaramillo of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA.

-Mickey Balla of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA.

-Sandra Robinson/Burridge of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA.

-Rae-Anne Gillespie of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – 5(2) CDSA.

-Laurence Drake of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance – 5(1) CDSA and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – 5(2) CDSA.

-Barbara Norris of Campbell River, BC, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – 5(2) CDSA

The RCMP says many of them have previous convictions for drug offences. The drugs seized during the investigation were fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, morphine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Constable Maury Tyre says “This investigation shows we are not looking at drugs that are contaminated with fentanyl in town. People are knowingly requesting and distributing fentanyl. What is very concerning is the appearance of carfentanil in tested drug samples.”

Fentanyl’s dangers have been well publicized in the media in the last few years and dosages located in Campbell River were tested and showed levels that were well beyond lethal. The RCMP says carfentanil is approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl and used for animals the size of elephants. It is not safe for any kind of human consumption.

The Campbell River RCMP is asking that if anyone has any information regarding drug trafficking operations they call the local RCMP at 250-286-6221.