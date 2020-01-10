Wind warning in effect for:

-North Vancouver Island

Strong winds this morning for exposed coastal areas.

A warm front over the mainland coast will weaken as it tracks inland this morning. Southeasterly winds of 90 km/h over exposed coastal sections of the central mainland coast and Queen Charlotte Strait will ease this morning.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.