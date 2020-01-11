A 24-hour design sprint hosted by Island Health is looking for 100 participants.

The Code Hack 2020 hackathon, aimed at generating fresh ideas to improve health care, takes place from Mar. 6th to 8th.

Island Health staff, patients, physician partners, industry experts, coders, builders, designers and students are asked to put on their thinking caps and compete against each other and the clock.

Participants will be coming up with new concepts and prototypes to help solve health care challenges.

“During the 24-hour hackathon, teams will have access to Island Health’s simulation lab including mannequins powered by wireless technology to replicate real-life medical situations, a 3-D printer and programmable Wi-Fi enabled microchips,” Island Health says.

The hackathon is designed for people of all abilities with the common goal of improving health care.

Winning teams will be given the opportunity to continue to work on their Code Hack prototype with Island Health’s Innovation Lab and other community partners.

The registration deadline for Code Hack 2020 is Jan. 24th.

For more information and to register, visit this website.