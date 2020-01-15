Fresh snow covered the hood of a jeep parked in Campbell River Wednesday afternoon. (Troy Landreville, MyTriportNow.com staff)

Be careful out there.

A winter storm is making many roads treacherous across East Vancouver Island.

The province is recommending that people avoid travelling south of Nanaimo because of persistent snow, high winds and cold temperatures are causing poor road conditions.

Those who must travel are asked to use extreme caution and drive to the conditions.

The ministry advises travellers to expect winter conditions for the rest of the week.

BC Transit is warning users about bus delays across Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

Drive BC is reporting black ice and winter conditions along Highway 19 between Port Hardy and Cook Creek Road.

DriveBC is also reporting black ice and winter conditions from the Buckley Bay ferry terminal to Campbell River.

