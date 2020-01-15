Photo of Sayward. (Provided by The Village of Sayward, Facebook)

The Village of Sayward is giving residents the chance to speak one on one with the mayor this year.

It’s launching a new set of meetings called the Mayor’s Open Forum and will give residents the opportunity to speak directly to the Mayor and one member of council.

The village says the reasoning behind these new meetings will be to let residents have an open conversation with staff on city projects and initiatives.

At all the sessions, notes will be taken, research will be done and answers will be given within five business days.

There are 18 meetings scheduled for 2020:

Monday, Febuary 3rd

Monday, February 17th

Sunday, March 8th

Sunday, March 29th

Monday, April 6th

Monday, April 20th

Sunday, May 3rd

Sunday, May 23rd

Monday, June 8th

Monday, June 29th

Sunday, September 13th

Sunday, September 27th

Tuesday, October 13th

Monday, October 26th

Sunday, November 8th

Sunday, November 22nd

Monday, December 7th

Monday, December 14th

All open forum meetings will take place in council chambers at 652 H’Kusam Way from 7:00-8:00pm.