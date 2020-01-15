Sayward launching open forum meetings starting next month
Photo of Sayward. (Provided by The Village of Sayward, Facebook)
The Village of Sayward is giving residents the chance to speak one on one with the mayor this year.
It’s launching a new set of meetings called the Mayor’s Open Forum and will give residents the opportunity to speak directly to the Mayor and one member of council.
The village says the reasoning behind these new meetings will be to let residents have an open conversation with staff on city projects and initiatives.
At all the sessions, notes will be taken, research will be done and answers will be given within five business days.
There are 18 meetings scheduled for 2020:
- Monday, Febuary 3rd
- Monday, February 17th
- Sunday, March 8th
- Sunday, March 29th
- Monday, April 6th
- Monday, April 20th
- Sunday, May 3rd
- Sunday, May 23rd
- Monday, June 8th
- Monday, June 29th
- Sunday, September 13th
- Sunday, September 27th
- Tuesday, October 13th
- Monday, October 26th
- Sunday, November 8th
- Sunday, November 22nd
- Monday, December 7th
- Monday, December 14th
All open forum meetings will take place in council chambers at 652 H’Kusam Way from 7:00-8:00pm.