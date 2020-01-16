Rachel Blaney is welcoming feedback as the federal government holds consultations on amendments to current Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) regulations.

This comes as a result of the Quebec Supreme Court finding the existing law too restrictive.

The North Island-Powell River MP recalls how important the law was to her constituents when first introduced in 2016.

“When MAiD first came up for debate in the House of Commons, there were many constituents that contacted my office,” Blaney says. “This is a subject close to heart for a lot of people in this riding, and I don’t want them to miss out on this opportunity to provide input into any coming changes.”

Mature minors, advance consent, and mental illness without physical illness are the three main topics up for debate during these consultations.

“I would like to hear about people’s experiences in our riding so I can bring these concerns into the House and make the best possible changes to prevent excessive suffering and to keep people safe,” Blaney adds.

The consultations are open online until Jan. 27th at 11:59 pm, with feedback submitted directly to the Department of Justice.

Feedback can also be submitted through MP Rachel Blaney’s office at [email protected] or by phone at 1-800-667-8404.