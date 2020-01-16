Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

UPDATE: The snowfall warning has come to an end.

North Vancouver Island is still under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says a low pressure centre will continue to spread snow to North Vancouver Island this morning. Additional amounts of two to four cm are expected.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. You may also run into roads that have yet to be plowed.