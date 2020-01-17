The District of Port Hardy is looking for your feedback on its Offical Community Plan.

There’s going to be an open house to kick off the OCP Review & Update project.

The district says the project is an opportunity for it to ensure that the goals and objectives which were set out in the OCP adopted in 2011 are still important and relevant to the community now.

This document is a long-term guiding document for the future of Port Hardy and future Councils will use this plan, created by the community, to guide their decision making in the future with respect to land use, social sustainability, climate and future growth.

The review process will last into early next year.

The district says that all its policies, plans and regulations must be in line with the OCP, making it a “powerful guide for District Council decision making.”

As a living document, the district says ‘an effective OCP provides clear direction but does not preclude changes to the plan based on evolving circumstances or interpretation of policies by Council and staff.”

The open house is just one part of what the district says will be a significant public engagement from the beginning to the end of the review.

The open house is happening on January 25th at 3:00pm at the Civic Centre.