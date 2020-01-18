Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Northern Vancouver Island. (Taken by James Wood, MyTriportNow.com newsroom)

North Vancouver Island is now under a wind warning.

Environment Canada says strong winds are coming throughout the day and into the evening as well.

Wind gusts are expected to be anywhere from 60 to 100 km/h and could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

It could also result in downed power lines resulting in power outages.

If you want to see if the wind is affecting power in your area, visit BC Hydro’s website.

This news story will be updates when weather conditions change.