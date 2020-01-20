A lighthouse keeper who works near Port Hardy says he will soon call it a career.

Ivan Dubinsky matched all ten numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 27 draw to win the $1 Million Guaranteed Prize.

He began working as a lighthouse keeper more than 20 years ago, a career that is also a full-time lifestyle of looking after a lighthouse, sending critical weather reports to aircrafts and ships nearby. With his full-time commitment to his job, Dubinsky purchases his lottery tickets online.

“It’s difficult to buy lottery tickets when you’re at the lighthouse all the time,” said Dubinsky. “You have to be granted leave, and there’s not too many lighthouse keepers available these days.”

Dubinsky, who began playing the lottery this past fall, found out he won the life-changing prize via an e-mail notification from PlayNow.com.

“When I got that e-mail, I couldn’t believe my eyes, I wasn’t sure whether to believe it or not,” he said.

Though Dubinsky was unable to get leave from the lighthouse for two months prior to coming to BCLC’s Vancouver office to claim his prize, he now has a much more relaxing lifestyle ahead.

“I’ll slowly begin the retirement process, give some of my winnings to my brothers and sisters, and possibly buy a home in the north part of Vancouver Island,” said Dubinsky, adding “Though I may still want to be a relief lighthouse keeper.”