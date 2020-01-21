North Island College is taking part in its first annual Thrive Week next month, which focuses on student mental health and well being.

Thrive Week is an initiative started by the University of British Columbia and has been adopted by many post-secondary institutions as a way to celebrate community, encourage self-care and promote mental health literacy.

NIC’s Director of Student Affairs, Felicity Blaiklock says good mental health is very important for students to be their best, both in school and in their own lives.

“Thrive seemed like a wonderful opportunity to promote mental health, reduce stigma around mental health and help create that supportive campus culture. That engagement, that connection is a fundamental part of well being.”

“We all experience challenges in our lives at a certain time and college students are just the same as everyone else. They also experience challenges and struggles that may be to do with their academic studies or they may be to do with something completely different outside their lives.”

Blaiklock adds that having healthy facility and staff who can support these students is also essential for the foundation of academic and personal success.

ll of NIC’s campus’ will be taking part in the festivities, which will feature food on campus, first nations storytelling, activities where people can move their bodies, some trail walks, and some yoga from February 3rd through the 7th.

For more information on Thrive Week and NIC, visit www.nic.bc.ca.