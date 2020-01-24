The Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena could be in line for some renovations, depending on federal funding.

According to a report in the North Island Gazette, the District of Port Hardy is just waiting to hear back the money. It’s applied to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

An approval would help pay for a new, much more efficient refrigeration system, a new roof, and refurbishing the metal beams. There’d also be a redesigned handicap access area.

The total amount the district would budget for the upgrades is $2.4 million.