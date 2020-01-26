More people working in B.C.’s TV and streaming industry will soon have the help of getting projects off the ground.

That help will come in the form of Access 2020.

The program is a $400,000 partnership between Creative BC, the Canada Media Fund (CMF) and the Canadian Media Producers Association – BC Producers Branch (CMPA-BC).

It will make B.C.-based producers eligible for up to $30,000 to support early-stage development of children’s and scripted drama projects.

The program is designed to make it easier for producers to access funding, as it does not require the secured support of a broadcaster.

Eligible activities include research, script development and hiring a scriptwriter, as well as travel to pitch or market a project.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lisa Beare says the new funding gives creative minds the ability to create many different projects.

“B.C. producers play a key role in our thriving TV sector, and we want to help them get more projects off the ground. This new Creative BC program leverages federal funding to give our B.C.-based producers more flexibility and more opportunities when developing projects.”

The province says Access 2020 is part of Reel Focus BC, which is one of the programs that support the domestic motion picture industry.

To learn more, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.