There’s a wind warning in effect for North Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says a deep low pressuree system will track across the Gulf of Alaska tonight. A sharp cold front extending well to the south of the low will produce very strong southeasterly winds.

Winds are expected to reach up to 120 km/h late this evening over Haida Gwaii and coastal communities stretching from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy. Once the cold front passes, winds will shift quickly to gusty southwesterlies overnight for Haida Gwaii and early Wednesday morning for Port Hardy.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Secure all loose items to help prevent damage.