Vancouver Island Pride celebrations at Mount Washington in 2019(Provided by Vancouver Island Pride, Facebook)

Vancouver Island Pride is back for another year, and it’s supporting another local non-profit.

The second annual pride event will be raising money for the Qummunity Connections group at the Wachiay Friendship Centre in Courtenay.

The group is a weekly meet-up for young people ages 15-30 in the LGBTQ2s+ community living in the Comox Valley.

Vancouver Island Pride Executive Producer Dean Nelson says having a good connection with local LGBTQ2s+ initiatives is extremely important.

“For Vancouver Island Pride to be successful we really need to have the support of our local community. It gives them an opportunity to create new skill sets in helping to organize the charity ski race, meet other people and just be part of a bigger community project.”

He added that the money raised during Vancouver Island Pride will be a huge boost to make sure the group is supported.

“The fundraising is so important because it gives them the financial resources to continue to do other events throughout the year and continue to nurture and mentor and create leadership opportunities for the youth.”

“This is going to be an absolutely amazing opportunity to really showcase Comox Valley’s youth and create a really safe and inclusive space for everybody,” Nelson added.

The primary fundraising activity for Qummunity Connections group will come from the annual Charity Ski Race, happening on the Saturday afternoon.

Vancouver Island Pride will be taking place at Mount Washington on February 28th and 29th.

