Northern Vancouver Island is under a wind warning.

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or are already occurring.

Southeast winds of 90 km/h developed early this morning over Haida Gwaii and exposed sections of the north coast.

The winds are expected to spread to the central coast and northern Vancouver Island later in the morning.

Winds will veer to the west or southwest and ease early Thursday afternoon over Haida Gwaii and the north coast, and late afternoon on the central coast and North Vancouver Island.

The winds are expected to hit between 30 to 50 km/h this morning except southeast 90 km/h over exposed coastal sections late this morning and this afternoon.

With the wind, comes a fair amount of rain.

Port Hardy is expected to see about 15 mm of the wet stuff.

Expect 10 to 15 mm tomorrow except 40 mm near Port Alice.