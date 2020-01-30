UPDATE: Missing man found
David Charles Walkus Jr. (supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)
UPDATE: The Port Hardy RCMP says David has been found and is thanking the public for its help.
The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for your help in finding a missing man.
David Charles Walkus Jr. was last seen on Tuesday around 2:30pm walking down Market Street. The RCMP says Walkus has been struggling with personal issues and there is a great concern for his safety and wellbeing.
He’s described as:
-Aboriginal
-27 years of age
-5 ft 2 in (157 cm)
-110 lbs (50kg)
-Dark brown shoulder-length hair
-Brown eyes
-Goatee
There’s no description of the clothes he was wearing at the time.
If you know anything about Walkus’ whereabouts you’re asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website.